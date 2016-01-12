Shakti Samanta: The Kolkata Man Behind Tinsel Town’s Stars

The cleft in his chin was so deep it could hold a marble. Always formally dressed, buckled-up, hair slicked back, he was an imposing figure, ramrod strong in the pre-gymnasium era.

Through the 1950s, right down to his death following a cardiac arrest at the age of 83, Shakti Samanta was a true-blue movie tycoon. He was someone who came in from the cold (if Kolkata’s winter can be termed that), embarked on the ‘struggle’ route serving as a fledgling assistant director, got some help from Lady Luck, had some incredible achievements, and staged a gradual departure as most grand-masters do.