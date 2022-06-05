Shah Rukh Khan COVID Positive, Says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

"Pray fastest recovery for the superstar," the Mamata Banerjee said in a tweet.
The Quint
Entertainment
Published:

Shah Rukh Khan tests positive for COVID-19.

| (Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Shah Rukh Khan tests positive for COVID-19.</p></div>

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday, 5 June, said that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has tested positive for coronavirus, and wished the actor a "speedy recovery."

Khan, 56, is the brand ambassador of West Bengal.

"Pray fastest recovery for the superstar," Banerjee said in a tweet.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT