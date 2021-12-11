Sarwat Gilani, Mehar Bano Tell Us How Bollywood Stereotypes Pakistanis

Sarwat Gilani and Mehar Bano talk about their new show Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam.
(Photo: The Quint)
Directed by British-Indian director Meenu Gaur, Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam is a six-part anthology series starring Sanam Saeed, Sarwat Gilani, Mehar Bano, Samiya Mumtaz and Faiza Gillani, among others.
The suspenseful 'desi' noir series is now streaming on ZEE5's Zindagi vertical. It chronicles tales of the consequences of women’s boundaries being tested. The show, written by Farjad Nabi and Meenu Gaur, is set in a secretive neighbourhood where women take it upon them to avenge male wrongdoings in brazen and furious outcomes.
Sarwat Gilani and Mehar Bano spoke to The Quint about the show and their characters. The duo was also seen together in Asim Abbasi’s 2020 show Churails. They talk about the backlash and criticism faced by the show in Pakistan. Gilani and Bano also discuss the representation of Pakistani characters by Bollywood and world cinema.
Watch the video for more.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)