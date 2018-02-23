Welcome to Birthday Boy Sanjay Leela Bhansali Ki Filmi Paathshaala

Have you noticed how a lot of Bhansali actors spout dialogues that are long-drawn and elaborate even by cinematic standards? Remember this one by Shah Rukh Khan in Devdas - Babuji ne kaha gaon chhod do, sab ne kaha Paro ko chhod do, Paro ne kaha sharaab chhod do, aaj tumne keh diya haweli chhod do. Bro, matlab what’s your point? How come kisine yeh nahin kaha ki itne lambe lambe dialogue marna chhod do?

Another one that particularly stands out is by Deepika Padukone as Mastani in Bajirao Mastani. Now all she wants to say is “Punish me, daddy”, but this is what she says instead.