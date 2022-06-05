Actor Salman Khan Receives Threat Letter, Mumbai Police Begin Probe

Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan received an anonymous threat letter, the Mumbai Police said on Sunday, 5 June. An investigation has been launched into the same, the cops added.

This comes barely a few days after Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in his village in Punjab's Mansa district.

Lawrence Bishnoi, an accused in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder, had had allegedly issued a threat to Salman Khan in 2018. Bishnoi is lodged in Tihar Jail, and is being questioned over Moose Wala's death.