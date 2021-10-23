I Would Like to Get Rid of the Baburao Apte Image: Paresh Rawal

Pathak Shah and Rawal talk about the pay disparity in the film industry, their co-stars in the movie, and their past work. Paresh Rawal says he wishes to get rid of his Baburao Apte image despite the success of Hera Pheri, while Ratna Pathak Shah gets candid about Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and her role as Maya Sarabhai in the show. Watch the video for more.