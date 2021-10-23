I Would Like to Get Rid of the Baburao Apte Image: Paresh Rawal

Paresh Rawal is known for his role Baburao Apt in Hera Pheri.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Ratna Pathak Shah and Paresh Rawal talk to The Quint about their latest film Hum Do Hamare Do starring Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao. The film is directed by Abhishek Jain and will release on 29 October. In a comedy of errors, Sanon and Rao adopt Pathak Shah and Rawal as their adoptive parents.
Pathak Shah and Rawal talk about the pay disparity in the film industry, their co-stars in the movie, and their past work. Paresh Rawal says he wishes to get rid of his Baburao Apte image despite the success of Hera Pheri, while Ratna Pathak Shah gets candid about Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and her role as Maya Sarabhai in the show. Watch the video for more.