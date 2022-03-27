PVR Limited and INOX Leisure Announce Merger, Set to Combine Operations

The merger will form a large company with over Rs 16,000 crore market cap, according to Moneycontrol. Steady competition from OTT platforms combines with the slowdown in operations owing to the pandemic are believed to be reasons behind this merger.

According to the press release, Pavan Kumar Jain from INOX will be appointed as the non-executive chairman of the new board while PVR's Ajay Bijli will be the managing director of the new entity. The two organizations combined will be named PVR INOX Limited, but the branding and marketing will be retained; which means the names of the theatres will remain as it is. Only new cinemas opened post the merger will be called PVR INOX.