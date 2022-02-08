Oscars Nominations 2022 Live Stream: Check Time and Where To Watch It Online

The Oscars 2022 will be streamed live on oscars.com.
(Photo Courtesy: oscar.go.com)
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is all set to announce Oscars nominations for 94th Academy Awards 2022 on Tuesday, 8 February 2022.
This year, the Oscar nominations will be hosted by Emmy-winning actor-comedian Leslie Jordan and Emmy-nominated actor-CEO-producer Tracee Ellis Ross.
Here are the details of 94th Oscar nominations 2022.
What is the timing of Oscar nominations 2022?
The Academy Awards 94th Oscar Nominations event is scheduled to begin at 05:18 am PST (06:48 pm Indian Standard Time), on Tuesday.
Where and how to watch Oscar nominations live?
Oscar Nominations 2022 can be live-streamed online on the Oscars.com and the official YouTube channel of Oscars. It can also be watched live on official social media handles of Oscars like Twitter and Facebook.
Here are some of the films that are expected to get nominated in the Best Film category: Adam McKay's Don't Look Up, Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast, Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi Dune, Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog and Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza.
