On Valentine's Day, Some Musical Gems For the Lovers Out There

Love and music are for all seasons. That is why it is amusing to see romance 'sold' as an item around Valentine’s Day, even though our need to overcome loneliness is an everyday affair.

Remember, death is always a breath away, hence, any day spent without a song, a smile, or a hug is a waste of life especially since love and music are the best elixirs for happiness in this imperfect world. And in that spirit, Valentine's Day seems a good occasion to share some ethereal yet rarely heard love songs of the Golden Era; songs that are not only pleasing to the ears but which shower bliss at all times.

Commercial success may be the name of the game, yet I am not listing popular romantic numbers like “Aap Ke Haseen Rukh Pe Aaj Naya Noor Hai” (“Baharein Phir Bhi Aayengi”), “Tu Kahan Ye Bataa Is Nasheeli Raat Main” (“Tere Ghar Ke Saamne”), “Chalo Dildar Chalo” (“Pakeezah”), “Abhi Na Jaao Chhod Kar” (“Hum Dono”), “Tera Mera Pyaar Amar” (“Asli Naqli”), “Tere Mere Sapne” (“Guide”), “Agar Mujhse Mohabbat Hai” (“Aap Ki Parchaayeen”) and many others with which are familiar to most since a long time. Instead, I rewind to a select few equally charming and romantic numbers that may be in oblivion but are no less endearing than their famous counterparts.