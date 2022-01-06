'Too Many Risks': 2022 Grammy Awards Pushed Amidst Spike in COVID Cases

This year's Grammy Awards has been postponed amidst COVID spike.
The Grammy Awards have been postponed for the second time in a row due to the massive spike in COVID cases across the world. The Recording Academy and CBS shared a joint statement on Wednesday. A rescheduled date hasn't been announced yet.
"After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards Show," the statement read.
"The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority," it continued. "Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on Jan. 31 simply contains too many risks."
The ceremony was supposed to take place at the Crypto,com Arena in Los Angeles. Trevor Noah, host of last year's scaled-back ceremony, is scheduled to return as host if and when the ceremony takes place.
This year's top nominees include Jon Batiste, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo.
