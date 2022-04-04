'Support us in Any Way You Can': Ukraine President Zelenskyy Appears at Grammys

"What is more opposite to music? The silence of ruined cities and killed people," said Zelenskyy. He added that musicians in the war-hit country “wear body armour instead of tuxedos” and "sing to the wounded in hospitals, even to those who can’t hear them."

"Fill the silence with your music. Fill it today, to tell our story. Support us in any way you can. Any, but not silence," he added. “Tell the truth about the war on your social networks, on TV, support us in any way you can any, but not silence. And then peace will come to all our cities.”

"To all our cities the war is destroying -- Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Volnovakha, Mariupol and others: They are legends already, but they have a dream of them living, and free," Zelenskyy said in the taped video.

"Free like you, on the Grammy stage."