Dhee on How Life Has Changed After 'Enjoy Enjaami' Went Viral

Dhee: I feel this huge sense of responsibility now, with what I have to create next. I always have this huge sense of responsibility. And now I have it all quite strongly. Plus, I think I realized that human emotions and experiences are the same throughout the world. It doesn't matter what language you speak or what culture you come from, emotions are always the same. This song made me realize that even further, because people seem to be reconnecting with the song, despite where they're from or what language they speak. It just sort of cemented that idea for me even stronger.

I think social media is another thing as well. It's a lot more busier now. I feel like there are a lot more interactions that are happening. But I'm not much active on social media. I like to reply to people and to my DMs. But I'm not as active as I should be. My team asks me to post things from time to time. And I think I have started to post more things just because it'd be nice for people to see me and not just my music. I'm trying to do that, but not very good at it.