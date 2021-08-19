Rapper Drake Opens Up About Experiencing Hair Loss After COVID

Hair loss is a documented side-effect of COVID. Actor Alyssa Milano, too, spoke about her experience on The Dr. Oz Show in October 2020. "It's hard, especially when you're an actor and so much of your identity is wrapped up in those things, like having long silky hair and clean skin. Along with that I have the brain fog. Which, again, as an actress, as someone who has to memorise dialogue and be able to emote, and respond, and be on my toes, it's frightening", she had said.