Ranjish Hi Sahi... Gen Next Pays Tribute to Mehdi Hassan  

Watch the young classical vocalist Samrat Pandit pay tribute to Mehdi Hassan on his death anniversary.
Adrija Bhattacharya
Music
Shahenshah-e-Ghazal Mehdi Hassan’s haunting baritone continues to influence youngsters across the sub-continent. On the death anniversary of the celebrated King of Ghazal, let’s listen to Samrat Pandit, a young classical vocalist from Kolkata, pay a tribute to the legendary singer with a rendition of his popular - Ranjish Hi Sahi...

(This story is from The Quint’s archives and is being republished to mark Mehdi Hassan’s death anniversary.)

Published: 13 Jun 2015,02:04 PM IST
