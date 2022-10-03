Punjabi Singer Alfaaz Hospitalized After Being Hit By a Vehicle in Mohali

Punjabi singer Alfaaz hospitalized after he was hit by truck in Mohali.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Punjabi singer Amanjot Singh Panwar aka Alfaaz, was rushed to a private hospital in Mohali, after being allegedly rammed into by a vehicle at a local dhaba on Saturday, 1 October. The singer suffered several injuries on his head, legs, and arms, and was taken to the hospital by his friends, as per a report by ANI.
In continuation to the report, Alfaaz was leaving an eatery called the Pal Dhaba in the company of his three friends when he was caught in an argument between the eatery's owner and its former employee, Vicky.
In addition, Vicky reportedly asked Alfaaz to act as a mediator and get the dhaba owner to settle his dues. When the the singer refused to intervene, Vicky attempted to flee with the owner's tempo and allegedly rammed into the singer while reversing the vehicle.
Vicky managed to escape from the scene, but was later taken into custody by the Mohali Police. The police also registered a case against the culprit at the Sohna Police Station, according to ANI.
Honey Singh, a fellow Punjabi singer took to Instagram to share an update on Alfaaz's condition on Monday, 3 October and urged his fans to pray for his well-being.
He said in his post, "Came to see @itsaslialfaaz at the hospital. He's still serious and in ICU. Please pray for him."
Singh had shared another post in regards to the incident on his Instagram account, which he later deleted. His post read, "My brother @itsaslialfaaz has been attacked last night. Whoever planned this Mo********er I won't let u go!! Take my words!! Everyone pls pray for him."
Hours later, he shared another health update of the singer on Sunday, saying that he's "out of danger" now.
Alfaaz is known for his hit songs like 'Gaddi', 'Yaar Bathere', 'Rickshaw' and 'Putt Jatt Da'.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)