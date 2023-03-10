Nick Jonas Wins Hearts With New Version of 'Maan Meri Jaan'; Twitter Reacts

King and Nick Jonas to collaborate for 'Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)'.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
American pop singer Nick Jonas collaborated with singer-songwriter King for a new version of his superhit song 'Maan Meri Jaan'. The two artists released the song on Friday, 10 March.
Check out a snippet of the song that Nick shared on his Instagram, he captioned the post as, "Let’s get it! ”Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)” with @ifeelking is out now!"
While much of the lyrics in Hindi are the same and sung by King, Nick has lent his voice to the English lyrics. The English lyrics seamlessly blends into the Hindi original and both voices effortlessly work together.
King also shared a snippet of the song. He captioned the post, "Going G L O B A L with this one! Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife) X @nickjonas is OUT NOW‼️"
Many fans took to Twitter to celebrate Nick's singing. The internet could not keep calm as they called this Nick's "Bollywood Era." They also loved the fact that he sang one of the lines in Hindi.
Check out the tweets here:
King, also known as Arpan Kumar Chandel, has delivered several hit songs in his career, including 'Tu Aake Dekhle' and 'Maan Meri Jaan,' that received a lot of love from the listeners. King made his Bollywood debut with 'Sahi Galat' which was featured in Ajay Devgn's latest film, Drishyam 2.
Nick on the other hand recently released his song 'Wings.'
