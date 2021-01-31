Malayalam Singer Somadas Passes Away Due to COVID Complications

Somadas became popular after participating in the musical reality show Star Singer in 2008 that aired on Asianet. He was voted out after reaching the semi-finals. He had also sung in a few Malayalam films including Annarakannanum Thannalayathu, Mr Perfect and Mannankattayum Kariyilayum. Somadas was very popular in stage shows. He had performed in many international shows too.

He also was a contestant in 2020 Bigg Boss Malayalam. He had quit the show midway due to a medical emergency. He was diagnosed with high blood pressure, sugar and cholesterol as well. He had at the time said, he never expected to leave the show this way.

Somadas who emulated actor Kalabhavan Mani's style of music was well appreciated among his followers. Like Kalabhavan Mani, Somadas was also an autorickshaw driver before becoming a singer. It was in fact Mani, who had once participated in Star Singer as a judge who helped Somadas get an opportunity in films. He was also known for his renditions of Sankar Mahadevan’s songs. Pirannoree mannum maarukilla, a song from the film Kabuliwala and sung by Somadas on stage has received wide appreciation.



Somadas is survived by two children. The funeral will be held at 11.30 am on Sunday at his house in Chathannur.



(The article was first published in The News Minute and has been republished with permission)