Legendary Guitarist Carlos Santana Collapses On Stage At Michigan Concert

Carlos Santana, the American guitarist who rose to fame in the late 1960s and early 1970s, suddenly fell sick and collapsed on the stage. The concert took place in the Pine Known Music Theater, Michigan on 5 July. The place was previously known as the DTE Energy Music Theater.
Photos and videos that were posted on social media showed that he waved to the audience as he was wheeled away from the stage, with fans cheering on.
Santana's manager Michael Vrionis told CBS News that Santana had suffered "heat exhaustion and dehydration."
Soon his team released a statement about the incident, stating, "Rock Legend Carlos Santana was over-taken by heat exhaustion and dehydration during a concert Tuesday evening in Michigan… Carlos was taken to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston for observation and is doing well."
