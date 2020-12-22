Neha Kakkar Releases New Video; Puts an End to Pregnancy Rumours

Neha and Rohanpreet play childhood sweethearts. They grow up and get married and are soon expecting their first child. However, Rohanpreet's character meets with an accident and he dies before his son is born. The child later grows up to resemble his father.

Neha Kakkar has earlier sparked rumours that she was pregnant after she posted a photo of herself cradling what appears to be a baby bump. She captioned the post: "Khyaal Rakhya Kar". To which Rohanpreet replied, "Ab Toh Kuch Zyada Hi Khyaal Rakhna Parhega Nehuuuu (sic)". Celebrities such as Jay Bhanushali, Harshdeep Kaur, Elli AvrRam and Karishma Tanna congratulated the couple presuming they were expecting their first child.