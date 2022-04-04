India's Ricky Kej Wins Second Grammy; Greets Audience With Namaste

Ricky Kej won his second Grammy this year.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Indian composer Ricky Kej won his second Grammy at the 64th Grammy Awards, which was held at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom. As Ricky received the honour along with rock legend Stewart Copeland, he greeted the audience with a namaste.
Ricky and The Police drummer Stewart won the Best New Age Album for 'Divine Tides'. Ricky took to Instagram to write, "So grateful to have won the Grammy Award for our album Divine Tides. Absolutely love this living-legend standing next to me - Stewart Copeland. Love all of you too! This is my 2nd Grammy Award and Stewart's 6th."
Ricky Kej, who has won over 100 awards in over 20 countries across the globe, received his first Grammy Award for his album, 'Winds of Samsara' in 2015. He has been Awarded United Nations Global Humanitarian Artist and is also an active environmentalist.
