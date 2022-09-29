'Gangsta's Paradise' Rapper Coolio Passes Away At 59

US West Coast rapper Coolio dies at 59.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
US west coast rapper and 'Gangsta's Paradise' fame, Coolio passed away at the age of 59 in Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon, 28 September. The musician, whose real name is Artis Leon Ivey Jr, died at a friend's house, according to Jarez Posey, his long-time manager, who confirmed the news with Variety. However, the cause of his death has not been established yet.
Sheila Finegan, the artist's manager at Trinity Artists International told Variety in a statement, "We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away this afternoon. He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly. Thank you to everyone worldwide who has listened to his music and to everyone who has been reaching out regarding his passing. Please have Coolio’s loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.”
Coolio rose to fame in the 1990s in the Los Angeles rap scene, after he scored his big break when he recorded 'Gangsta's Paradise' for the Michelle Pfeiffer-starrer, Dangerous Minds in 1995. The song soon became a hit, spending three weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100, ending 1995 as the top single in the US.
Coolio also won the Grammy for Best Solo Rap performance in 1995 for 'Gangsta's Paradise'. The smash hit smapled Stevie Wonder's 1976 song 'Pastime Paradise'.
