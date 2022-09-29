'Gangsta's Paradise' Rapper Coolio Passes Away At 59

Sheila Finegan, the artist's manager at Trinity Artists International told Variety in a statement, "We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away this afternoon. He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly. Thank you to everyone worldwide who has listened to his music and to everyone who has been reaching out regarding his passing. Please have Coolio’s loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.”