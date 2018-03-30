Eric Clapton Jukebox: Listen to the Rock Legend’s Best

Legendary rock singer and guitarist Eric Clapton has been a leading influence to the genre of rock music. From giving a reggae twist to Bob Dylan’s popular number Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door to singing While My Guitar Gently Weeps with Paul McCartney on stage, the Grammy award-winning artist has left an indelible mark in the world of music.

Interestingly, the iconic guitarist who plays rather fast is lovingly nicknamed ‘Slowhand’. That’s Clapton had such crazy bends that he would often end up breaking the guitar strings. He used to then rush backstage to change them and the audience would keep the atmosphere charged up with a slow hand clap, waiting in anticipation for his dramatic return. When touring with The Yardbirds in 1964, his manager coined this moniker for him.

We celebrate his birthday on 30 March, humming along with some of his most memorable classics. Enjoy this tribute jukebox!