Listen to Elton John’s Chart-Topping Hits on His Birthday

(This story was originally published on 25 March 2018. It is being republished from The Quint archives on the occasion of the legend's birthday on 25 March 2022.)
25th March marks the 73rd birthday of musical legend Sir Elton John - the English singer, pianist, and composer. His career spans across five decades and he has sold more than 300 million records. As one of the best-selling music artists in the world, he has more than fifty Top 40 hits, including seven consecutive No. 1 US albums, 58 Billboard Top 40 singles, 27 Top 10, four No. 2 and nine No. 1. For 31 consecutive years (1970–2000) he had at least one song in the Billboard Hot 100.
On his birthday, celebrate with some of his chart-topping songs.
Elton John wrote songs with lyricist Bernie Taupin (as his songwriting partner since 1967) and together, they have collaborated on more than 30 albums. They both met when they answered an advert looking for talent in a popular music publication, New Musical Express. The collaboration style that Elton John and Bernie Taupin used was that Taupin wrote the lyrics on his own. John then set those lyrics to music. The two were never in the same room during the entire process. Taupin would write a set of lyrics and mail them to John. John would then lay down the music, arrange it, and record.
