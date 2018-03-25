Listen to Elton John’s Chart-Topping Hits on His Birthday

25th March marks the 73rd birthday of musical legend Sir Elton John - the English singer, pianist, and composer. His career spans across five decades and he has sold more than 300 million records. As one of the best-selling music artists in the world, he has more than fifty Top 40 hits, including seven consecutive No. 1 US albums, 58 Billboard Top 40 singles, 27 Top 10, four No. 2 and nine No. 1. For 31 consecutive years (1970–2000) he had at least one song in the Billboard Hot 100.

On his birthday, celebrate with some of his chart-topping songs.