Backstreet Boys Return to India After 13 Years With DNA World Tour; See Details

In the India leg, Backstreet Boys will perform at Mumbai's Jio World Gardens on 4 May and New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on 5 May.

The DNA World Tour is brought to India by BookMyShow and Live Nation. The registrations for the concert are live exclusively on their platform.

According to the press release, "AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, and Kevin Richardson have been enthralling fans across the globe for over three decades and are expanding their massive world tour to India on popular demand.

"The DNA World Tour celebrates their rich history of flawless choreography, harmony-laden vocal prowess and an arsenal of mega-watt hits such as ‘I Want It That Way’, ‘Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)’ and ‘As Long As You Love Me’, along with the latest hits from their recent album ‘DNA’ including ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’, ‘Chances’ and ‘No Place’, amongst others."