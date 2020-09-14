Awards Are Not Given On Merits But on Connections: Jasleen Royal

Singer composer and songwriter Jasleen Royal made her Bollywood singing debut in 2014 with Sonam Kapoor's Khoobsurat. Today she has number of hits. While some are some Bollywood numbers other are her singles. Her latest single Sang Rahiyo also featuring YouTube star Ranveer Allahbadia.

Jasleen Royal who is from a Ludhiana has no professional training in music. The singer spoke about her journey from there and how she has been lucky with the kind of work she has got and the people she got to work with.

She released her new single on her own YouTube page. She tell us why she didn't sign up with a big label and what are the advantages and disadvantages of going with this decision.