B’Day Jukebox: The Poster Boy of Chartbusters, Himesh Reshammiya

Himesh Reshammiya is a music composer, singer and actor, and has broken records in delivering the maximum number of hit songs in a year consecutively. Before turning into a composer, he produced television serials.

He was so popular with the youth that he judged a couple of seasons of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa where he mentored the contestants. His album, Da Edge, released in 122 countries in 2014 and he became the first Indian singer to perform at the Wembley Arena and the Heineken music hall in Amsterdam. The music composer tied the knot with Sonia Kapoor in May 2018.

On the occasion of his birthday (23 July), we bring to you some of his all-time superhit tracks: