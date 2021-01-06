Amid COVID Concerns, Grammys 2021 Shifted From January to March

The 2021 Grammy Awards will not take place in January in Los Angeles and will instead be broadcast in March, as per a report by The Associated Press. The decision comes after taking into account the recent surge in coronavirus cases and deaths.

The Recording Academy told The Associated Press on Tuesday, 5 January, that the annual show would shift from its original 31 January broadcast to 14 March.

The Twitter handle of the Grammys wrote, "After thoughtful conversations with health experts, our host and artists scheduled to appear, we are rescheduling the 63rd #GRAMMYs to be broadcast Sunday, March 14, 2021".