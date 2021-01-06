Amid COVID Concerns, Grammys 2021 Shifted From January to March

The 2021 Grammy Awards will not take place in January in Los Angeles and will instead be broadcast in March, as per a report by The Associated Press. The decision comes after taking into account the recent surge in coronavirus cases and deaths.
The Recording Academy told The Associated Press on Tuesday, 5 January, that the annual show would shift from its original 31 January broadcast to 14 March.
The Twitter handle of the Grammys wrote, "After thoughtful conversations with health experts, our host and artists scheduled to appear, we are rescheduling the 63rd #GRAMMYs to be broadcast Sunday, March 14, 2021".
A statement issued by The Recording Academy reads, "The deteriorating COVID situation in Los Angeles, with hospital services being overwhelmed, ICUs having reached capacity, and new guidance from state and local governments have all led us to conclude that postponing our show was the right thing to do. Nothing is more important than the health and safety of those in our music community and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly on producing the show.
We want to thank all of the talented artists, the staff, our vendors and especially this year's nominees for their understanding, patience and willingness to work with us as we navigate these unprecedented times."
The Daily Show host and comedian Trevor Noah will be hosting the 2021 Grammys, where Beyonce is leading with nine nominations.
Published: undefined