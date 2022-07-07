American Guitarist Carlos Santana Is ‘Doing Well’ Post His Collapse on Stage

Legendary American guitarist Carlos Santana, who collapsed on stage during his concert at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan on Tuesday, 5 July, was immediately rushed to the emergency department at the McLaren Clarkson for observation on the night same night, as per a statement given by his manager Michael Vironis.

According to a report by the Indian Express, Santana was released from the hospital at night and was "doing well" on Wednesday, 6 July after his hospitalization.