American Guitarist Carlos Santana Is ‘Doing Well’ Post His Collapse on Stage

Carlos Santana is doing well.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Legendary American guitarist Carlos Santana, who collapsed on stage during his concert at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan on Tuesday, 5 July, was immediately rushed to the emergency department at the McLaren Clarkson for observation on the night same night, as per a statement given by his manager Michael Vironis.
According to a report by the Indian Express, Santana was released from the hospital at night and was "doing well" on Wednesday, 6 July after his hospitalization.
Taking to his social media, the legendary star wrote a note for his fans which stated, "To one and all. Thank you for your precious prayers. Cindy and I, we are good just taking it easy. Forgot to eat and drink water. So, I dehydrated and passed out. Blessings and miracles to you all."
Team Santana shared on Facebook, that the Santana show which was initially scheduled at Star Lake Pavilion outside Pittsburgh, on Wednesday 6 July, has been rescheduled to Thursday, 4 August. And that all previously purchased tickets would be honored on the new date.
They also mentioned that the Earth, Wind & Fire will not be part of the newly rescheduled date. Instead, the new date will be an evening with Santana.
Reportedly, the musician will return to Las Vegas for his residency at the House of Blues. The tour still has 21 shows left through late August before Santana.
