Ahead of Elections, Bengali Artistes Make a Plea to Vote Wisely

A still from Nijeder Mawte Nijeder Gaan
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube screengrab)
Ahead of the Bengal elections, actors, musicians and artistes from Tollywood have united for a new song that speaks against the oppression by the Central government. Titled 'Nijeder Mawte Nijeder Gaan', the song cites numerous instances wherein people have been targeted based on their religion, their freedom snatched and lies peddled openly. It's a plea by the artistes to the people of Bengal to vote wisely.
The song opens with actor Riddhi Sen saying that the government has been trying to convince that mythology and other texts are part of history, whereas the real history is being brushed aside as dated. On the other hand, knowledge is being demonized, while illiteracy hailed. The video shows us different newspaper clippings, which talks about misogynistic remarks by politicians, attacks on Muslims, fuel prices touching the sky, the contentious farm laws and numerous other incidents that have and are affecting the lives of the citizens of India.
"You have pushed us to the wall and tested our patience enough. But not anymore. We know well enough what's best for us and we will now decide", the actors say in the song.
"I will not go anywhere else. I will stay right here", they add.
Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Anirban Bhattacharya, Kaushik Sen, Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Anindya Chatterjee, Anupam Roy, Sampa Biswas , Surangana Bandyopadhyay , Ujan Chatterjee and a number of artistes are part of this revolutionary song.
This song is getting a lot of appreciation from social media users.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 25 Mar 2021,01:09 PM IST