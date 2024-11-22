'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein S2' Review: A Grander Sequel Momentarily Loses Steam

There are some new entries in the new season, chief of which is Purva’s friend Guru (Gurmeet Choudhary) who shows up with expert agents and surveillance equipment rivaling that of James Bond and way too many weapons. The needle of his suspicion moves to Vikrant almost instantly – he is shifty and terrified for his life. For a man with small dreams, everything happening around him only overwhelms him, forcing him to make quick, often erroneous, judgements. Director Sidharth Sengupta tries to keep track of all the twists and turns he’s already established and for the most part, it works but the flaws become evident too soon. Purva, who was the axis of the entire show, spends a lot of her time trying to escape and survive but with the show’s multiple, moving parts, we don’t get to truly engage with this fight.

Nor can we properly sit with Vikrant’s quickly unraveling sense of self and Shikha’s internal struggle. Shikha, now married, tries to balance the expectations that come with her new life and the reality she has been trying to deny for a while.