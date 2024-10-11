Review: 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' Tries too Hard to Basically Do Nothing

I remember people, yours truly included, calling Bad Newzz an extended reel – it was one gimmick and joke after another. And Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is no different. Funnily though, Bad Newzz wasn’t the first film that came to mind when the trailer released – instead, I found myself thinking of Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video.

Both films couldn’t be more different in tone, granted, but they both had a similar thread – the possibility of lives being upended because of one video.