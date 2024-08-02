‘Ulajh’ Review: Janhvi Kapoor-Starrer Is Engaging Despite Its Missteps

The title Ulajh, naturally hints at an entanglement or a web a character is trapped in – in a spy thriller, that premise requires some very strong writing. In Ulajh, the writing is intriguing and engaging but not intelligent enough. I found it hard to wrap my head around the fact that a diplomat would act the way Suhana does, with such little regard for the consequences of her actions.

The film is, by no means, a bad spy thriller but it doesn’t match up to some of the best in the same (and the Indian content space has seen some good spy thrillers recently). The one thing that could absolutely bring a spy thriller to its knees is dull writing – every flaw aside, ‘boring’ is something a spy thriller should never be.