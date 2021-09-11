Tughlaq Durbar Review: A Fun, Laidback Political Satire

The criminal side of his brain conspires even as the honest side is taking notes on how to mess up his own criminal conspiracy. Singaravelan is your quintessential low level party worker, up for anything and everything to grab that seat of power but by taking three steps at a time. His leader is so important to him that he even shuns his sister Manimegalai (Manjima Mohan), they haven’t spoken for close to twenty years while living under the same roof. As if to highlight this further, Manimegalai almost gets no lines throughout the film, the sister as one note and unnecessary as the role of the not-really-a-girlfriend, played by Raashi Khanna.

But those are meagre checklists for a Tamil entertainer. Tughlaq Durbar reserves its best sequences for the interplay between Rayappan and Singaravelan and Singaravelan and Vasu (Karunakaran), Singaravelan’s conscience keeper and the only one aware of his two-face.

The reformist Singaravelan hides a breaking news-worthy amount of Rayappan’s cash and leaves breadcrumbs for the original to either follow or resist. He resists till he is pushed to a corner, and this brings some comedy gold – like when a bunch of goons arrive to beat the cash out of Singaravelan and he calmly takes them on a ride on the highway waiting for his Tyler Durden to show up and rise to the occasion. When we expect a boring fight sequence, Deenadayalan instead takes us on a ride.

ADVERTISEMENT