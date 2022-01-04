The Lost Daughter: Olivia Colman Explores If Women Can Stop Being Guilty

There are no lost daughters in Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Lost Daughter. Only some lost mothers. Or are they lost? Or is it just what we have been led to believe for so long?

And there is Olivia Colman doing Olivia Colman things. With her eyes, her lips, and her voice.

An adaptation of Elena Ferrante's novel by the same name, this film is not your regular New Year Eve watch. It hits where it hurts the most: the sinews that connect the visceral and the ideal in us. The ideas that connect us to those around us. The very structures that we erect to connect, and separate, what is within and without us.