‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Review: Slow-paced but Extravagant

JRR Tolkien’s extravagantly crafted world returns with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Amazon and it carries a rather heavy legacy on its shoulders. Not only were Tolkien’s fantasy novels adored across the world, even Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy both gratified and expanded a fan base.
The first thing that stands out, in the two episode premiere on 2 September, is the rich and gorgeous landscape. As it flows from one world to another, every meticulous detail seems painstakingly planned out creating a made-for-TV experience that would translate well even to a big screen. Director of Photography Oscar Faura creates awe-inspiring frames.
Episode 1 starts off slow and remains so, as the show tries to map out Middle-earth. Perhaps this is for the benefit of first-time viewers but regardless, the pacing only picks up in the second.
Written by Gennifer Hutchison, the show builds a beautiful balance between the intimate and the macabre – from forbidden love to battles with trolls – and that’s a major reason why the show is difficult to put down.
The events of The Rings of Power occur centuries before the events of Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings trilogy. The earlier films had run into controversy for their blatant dismissal of its female characters and the absence of people of colour.
There’s a lot more to explore as you watch the show – the Harfoots, the mysterious ‘Stranger’ who is found by Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh) in a crater.
Showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay have introduced several storylines which seem natural for the beginning of a show; Galadriel’s mission to tackle the threat of Sauron fades into the distance after a point but it might still be a major catalyst in the episodes to come.
At its roots, The Lord of the Rings IP is a story of journeys and in that sense the latest show stays honest as an adaptation. On the other hand, Payne and McKay have a responsibility on their shoulders to essentially revive a classic, and that’s going to be a tough nut to crack.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
