'The Boys' 3 Review: A Slick, Funny & Gory Political Satire

The Boys has always been effective with its attempt to allude to real-world problems. But in this season, although effective, it isn’t exactly subtle. The show is a political satire complete with power-hungry corporates and morally corrupt caped crusaders –it takes the genre of ‘Superhero Fiction’ and turns it on its head. At a time when Marvel and DC pioneered in creating squeaky clean superheroes busy seeking justice, this show centred around greedy, thankless heroes– better fitted as supervillains as opposed to being propped up as saviours.
The subversive quality of the show sometimes leans towards driving home moral lessons, especially in this season when the makers bulldozed through America's warped idea of masculinity. The Homelander (Antony Starr), a narcissistic villain disguised as a superhero, and his predecessor Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) – embody that toxic masculinity. This is not to say, the other characters don't share similar traits. But these two characters propel the plot into motion, highlighting the primary conflict of the show.
But it's the titular ‘boys’ and their questionable decisions that carry the season forward. The main characters have always dived headfirst into plotting plans to combat their invincible nemesis. Moreover, the characters always use unfair means to get what they want and most fail in their quest to beat the indomitable Homelander. But there seems to be hope, this time around, or so we are set out to believe.
The Butcher (Karl Urban), a morally ambiguous, reluctant do-gooder, most assuredly puts his bets on it. With his tactics being underhand, much to the dismay of Hughie (Jack Quaid), a member of the infamous vigilante group, but even his principles are put to the test this season. Starlight (Erin Moriarty) is perhaps the only superhero in the show that has consistently attempted to fight for the greater good and remains one of the ‘good guys.’
The gore, sex and violence are also back with greater intensity. And the show continues to push the envelope when it comes to showcasing disturbing visuals that add to the tonality of this dark comedy. The series has attempted to portray a more believable image of the damage superheroes could incur if given the opportunity. After all, with great power comes great responsibility, and everyone isn’t responsible.
The Boys, all in all, never fails to broadcast its politics. It’s for the most part filthy, aggressive and hell-bent on proving a point. Yet, it gives leeway to characters to be right or wrong – flawed to an extent that is unheard of in the superhero genre but expected in a show like this.
The dark, slick series perhaps depends primarily on its moral core – which is predominantly shaky. And with good reason. The best parts of the show emerge from its ability to not take itself too seriously, especially when the show is simultaneously commenting on so many different issues. It’s rigorous in its endeavour to showcase all sides of the dice – yet still make it good fun. Although, not always palatable, the show will illicit a chuckle or two while leaving you to question your own morality without being preachy.
