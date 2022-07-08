'The Boys' 3 Review: A Slick, Funny & Gory Political Satire

The Boys, all in all, never fails to broadcast its politics. It’s for the most part filthy, aggressive and hell-bent on proving a point. Yet, it gives leeway to characters to be right or wrong – flawed to an extent that is unheard of in the superhero genre but expected in a show like this.

The dark, slick series perhaps depends primarily on its moral core – which is predominantly shaky. And with good reason. The best parts of the show emerge from its ability to not take itself too seriously, especially when the show is simultaneously commenting on so many different issues. It’s rigorous in its endeavour to showcase all sides of the dice – yet still make it good fun. Although, not always palatable, the show will illicit a chuckle or two while leaving you to question your own morality without being preachy.