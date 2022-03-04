Critics’ Review: Pattinson’s ‘The Batman’ Is a Meticulously Crafted Crime Saga
'The Batman' stars Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz.
Matt Reeves' The Batman released on 4 March and has received majorly positive reviews. The film welcomes Robert Pattinson into the franchise as the masked vigilante. and fans have called it the 'best Batman film' with many saying it's darker than The Dark Knight. Here's what critics have to say about the film:
"'The Batman' channels the fears and frustrations of our current political climate, presenting a meaty, full-course crime saga that blends elements of the classic gangster film with cutting-edge commentary about challenges facing the modern world."
Peter Debruge, Variety
"(Matt) Reeves delivers a lot of movie. Does it stretch the definition of escapism to immerse ourselves in a fiction so reflective of the toxic cynicism that pervades our 21st century reality? Perhaps. But this glowering study in crime and punishment is meticulously crafted, vividly inhabited storytelling with a coherent, thought-through vision, and that makes for muscular entertainment."
David Rooney, The Hollywood Reporter
"There’s little differentiation here between Bruce Wayne and Batman, no alter-ego shenanigans. Pattinson is a tall, handsome, strapping fellow, but he plays Bruce Wayne with such broken, mournful despair that his body is practically concave when it’s not in a batsuit."
Bilge Ebiri, Vulture
"While Reeves has cited 'Taxi Driver' and 'Chinatown' as influences, The Batman has more in common with the similar tone of 2019's 'Joker'. They both tap into a toxic brew of frustration and self pity, substituting anger and aggression for actual character development."
Eli Glasner, CBC News
"There are moments in the film that feel like they belong in a David Fincher classic the likes of 'Se7en' and 'Zodiac' and then there are shots that feel like they've been pulled straight out of a comic book page. Matt Reeves has accomplished a fine mix of what we expect from the character and what we didn't know we needed."