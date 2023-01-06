‘Taaza Khabar’ Review: Bhuvan Bam’s Show Relies Almost Too Heavily on Its Cast

Mumbai sheher. The city that has been a character in films and shows for decades now, with microcosms contained almost within each other, is once again explored in Bhuvan Bam’s show Taaza Khabar.

Bam plays Vasant aka Vasya, an attendant at a pay-for-use public urinal, who has his eyes brimming with hopes and dreams for a lavish future – for himself, his weary mother, and his partner.