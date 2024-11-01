‘Singham Again’ Review: Even Ajay Devgn Can't Save This Loud, Tedious Exercise

The characters and the basic plot of the Ramayana forms a shadow over the film – scenes from the epic are interspersed with scenes from the film. Singham (Devgn) stands in for Ram, Singham’s wife Avni (Kareena Kapoor) stands in for Sita, Simmba (Ranveer Singh in a reprisal) stands in for Hanuman and so on and so forth. And in the midst, Deepika Padukone’s character is introduced as Shakti Shetty aka ‘Lady Singham’ and she stands for…nobody. To be fair, she stands for ‘Singham’ because, unlike most characters, her action is interspersed with scenes from Singham.

Deepika Padukone is a good actor, Shakti Shetty is not a good character. She is expected to overact and ham and slo-mo walk throughout the film and one can’t help but wonder where Padukone went. And not in a good way.