‘Rudra’ Review: A Well-Crafted Thriller That Shows Ajay Devgn in a Fresh Avatar

The lighting creates texture and atmosphere very well and the edit is seamless of course though, there are moments when the story seems convenient but that is the way this genre goes- things absolutely have to end at least halfway happily ever after so one can hold onto realism but also, let go of it just a little and enjoy what is fiction after all. In each episode, there is a pressing issue which is resolved at the end and there remain and loom larger questions and a larger story which stitches itself throughout the season.