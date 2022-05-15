Review: Faraz Ali's 'Shoebox' is a Stunning Film About Change & Loss

Bombay or Mumbai, Calcutta or Kolkata, Madras or Chennai - a generation will always mourn the changing names of cities, as attached with them are a range of emotions. Faraz Ali's stunning debut, Shoebox, is also set at a time when Allahabad is about to be renamed Prayagraj. But the film is more about Allahabad, the city that is trying to cling to its values.

Through a movie theatre Palace, Ali and co-writer Noopur Sinha explore how the city is being gentrified, and how the older residents are struggling to come to terms with their heritage being 'destroyed'.