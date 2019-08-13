‘One Upon a Time’ is Tarantino’s Warmest in Ages, But Still Bites

Pitt meanwhile, will walk away with the film. Cliff is a real charmer, and arguably the more traditional ‘hero’ of OUATIH. He is a pro. A real cool cat. He is cocky. He is loyal. He cleans up Rick’s messes and has his back all the same. He can kick ass. In one key scene Cliff takes on the Bruce Lee and gains the upper hand.

Tarantino really builds him up, until he throws in a few dark details that complicate things. It works disturbingly well. I was genuinely upset that the film would toss out these icky instances involving Cliff, until it dawned on me that all of it was a trick. The filmmaker gives us a character that is impossible not to like, then lets us in on secrets we instinctively refuse to believe. It’s a tell when Cliff indulges a young hippie girl before rejecting her advances since she’s a minor. A softer (I hesitate to say lesser) filmmaker would have him say no to her because she is a child. Instead, Cliff frankly states, “I ain’t going to jail for some poontang.” Tarantino’s rascals are rascals with a capital R.