O2 Review: The Nayanthara-Starrer Survival Thriller Falls Between A Hit & A Miss

Ever since Maya (2015) became a blockbuster, Nayanthara has starred in indie thrillers almost every other year. It’s a welcome change for her and for us, as we’ve come to depend on her inimitable screen presence. All the films that she’s headlined as the lone wolf aren’t fantastic. Some of them are hokey. Still, she tries to deliver something out of the ordinary and that matters a great deal in Tamil cinema.

Like Aramm (2017), in which her character rescues a little girl from a borewell, in O2, she rescues a bunch of passengers who’re stuck in a bus – in a bus that’s buried under debris. But this time, she doesn’t get to make all the decisions because she’s also in a vulnerable position. The plot of this latest survival thriller appears dangerously close to Aramm, but the major difference between the two is that the girl is replaced by a little boy.