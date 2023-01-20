Mission Majnu Review: Sidharth Malhotra on a High-stakes Mission With No Stakes

Rashmika Mandanna as Nasreen is held down by the limitations of her character. She has barely any presence in the film and while her acting chops aren’t at their best in this film either, she does her best work through her body language and general emotional range.

There is the typical, ‘We are better than everything than Pakistan’ narrative that is peddled by this film as well but, to its credit, the film’s idea of nationalism and patriotism is more mature than most recent releases.