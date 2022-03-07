Magpie Murders: This Meta Whodunit Is a Commentary on the Murder-Mystery Genre

Writing a spoiler-free review of a whodunit is hard; it's harder if it's a whodunit within a whodunit. But that's half the appeal of Magpie Murders (streaming on SonyLiv), adapted from Anthony Horowitz's book of the same name – the first of his Susan Ryeland novel series.

The characteristics of any whodunit are, by and large, textbook. There's a know-it-all and/or emotionally unstable detective, and there's a sidekick whose lack of observation skills only adds value to the former. Someone approaches them with a murder mystery. The detective and the sidekick go to the (small) town where the murder had occurred.

On the face of it, everyone linked to the person murdered appears suspicious. Slowly, one episode after the other, the cloud of suspicion shifts from one character to the next. But by the penultimate episode, the detective will have figured it all out. Ah, then there's the soliloquy, the final reveal – the detective spells out the whos, whys, and whats, occasionally (who am I kidding) flaunting their unmatched intelligence.