'Madam Chief Minister' Review: A Distracted Political Thriller

A Dalit woman’s rise in Uttar Pradesh politics to the position of the all- powerful chief minister will most certainly bring to mind a certain Ms Mayawati. However, the film will have us believe that any resemblance to any person living or dead is purely coincidental. Be that as it may, the representation of caste in mainstream Bollywood films has been fairly poor, and so if a film claims to have as its protagonist someone from the marginalised section, one would expect a certain degree of insight as it explores the deep-seated prejudices and social inequalities and tyranny. In this regard, Madam Chief Minister is an absolute disaster .