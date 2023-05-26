‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’ Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Film Tries & Sometimes Succeeds

The film uses (and overuses) a running gag where Jogi’s mother and sisters keep talking over each other till he has to loudly ask them to stop. The joke is there and obvious (and so dated): women are never satisfied and they talk a lot. He doesn’t want to add “another woman” to his family, he claims. But life is rarely what we want it to be.

Not much there yet to classify the film as a hatke romcom. It makes one nostalgic for Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Band Baaja Baaraat, to name a few.