‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’ Review: How Does One Rebound From This Rohit Saraf-Starrer?

Things get complicated when Raghav and Sanya fall for each other. After that, the makers let the film go into freefall – a dog is almost stolen, Raghav spends 2 minutes in a forest before concluding that he's going to perish there, Sanya drags them to the worst Halloween party possible.

At some point, it becomes glaringly obvious that the romances in the film are this flimsy because they're supposed to be how ‘GenZ’ deals with relationships. That doesn't, however, explain why the film lacks basic emotional intelligence. It's an outsider's perspective into a whole generation; that should explain a lot. You almost expect someone to say, “Ye Gen Z toh apna hi language bana lete hain.”