'Indian Police Force' Review: More Fluff & Bravado Than Substance

The camerawork, however, by Girish Kant and Raza Hussain Mehta is tough to look away from. I love a good drone shot and this show gives you drone shots in oodles. It makes the show look much larger in scale than it otherwise would have and the editing that otherwise feels too fast perfectly compliments the action they shoot. The show also relies on several long takes – my favourite (in a rather dark sense) being one in episode 3.

In that sense, Indian Police Force is at its best when there’s action on screen – loud, fast-paced, and inventive. Both Malhotra and Shetty bring a fluidity of motion to their fight sequences that mixed with the rugged palette works very well for the show. But the stakes never rise beyond a certain point – this is the Rohit Shetty universe. The cops are always right and whatever they do, they do for the right. Police brutality is excused under the garb of bravado – any nuance that could’ve been afforded to the cops is missing.