Netflix’s ‘I Am Mother’ Questions the Idea of ‘Perfect’ Human Race

“The development of full artificial intelligence could spell the end of the human race,” said Stephen Hawking. Certain episodes of the Netflix show Black Mirror have held a mirror at modern society, pointing out how the greed for technological advancements could strip us of basic emotions and pave way for an impending doom. I Am Mother, one of the latest additions to Netflix, further emphasises the grim truth.

Debutant Grant Sputore comes up with a highly intelligent sci-fi thriller that prompts us to think and reflect. A catastrophic event has wiped out humanity and a robot named Mother, dwelling in a high-tech underground research facility, has been put in charge of creating a population that is far superior than the one that’s been washed out. She strives to fulfill the task by growing an embryo and taking care of the child for many years.